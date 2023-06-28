Chrissy Teigen Announces Surprise 4th Baby With John Legend
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 28, 2023
Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she and John Legend have welcomed their fourth child, this time via surrogacy. On Tuesday, June 28th, Teigen took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about her decision and introduce the world to their new baby boy, Wren Alexander Stephens.
"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," her message started. "As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me." Teigen went on to open up about the heartbreaking loss of their son Jack due to complications during Teigen's pregnancy back in September 2020.
"After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again. In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!"
Teigen and Legend welcomed their third child, Esti, in January. "...We restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles," she explained. "We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked— we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti." Teigen went on to share the hardships of the surrogacy process, which you can read about above.
Congratulations to Chrissy and John on their new bundle of joy!