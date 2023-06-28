Chrissy Teigen Announces Surprise 4th Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she and John Legend have welcomed their fourth child, this time via surrogacy. On Tuesday, June 28th, Teigen took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about her decision and introduce the world to their new baby boy, Wren Alexander Stephens.

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," her message started. "As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me." Teigen went on to open up about the heartbreaking loss of their son Jack due to complications during Teigen's pregnancy back in September 2020.