Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim Is 'Intolerable' To Talk To As Feud Continues

Kourtney Kardashian is continuing to put her sister Kim Kardashian on blast amid their ongoing feud, calling her "intolerable" to talk to.

During Thursday's (June 29) episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney accused her sister of copying the looks from her lavish Italian wedding to Travis Barker, which was hosted by Dolce & Gabbana, for her own Milan Fashion Week runway show with the iconic designers, per E! News.

Kourtney shared her frustrations with sister Khloe Kardashian and friend Simon Huck, saying that she feels like she goes out of her way to have "my own thing" but that "there's no sense of loyalty."

"It's almost like a greediness," she said. "If I look at the photos from the fashion show, half of the time I'm like, 'Is this my wedding?'"

She added, "I just thought, 'What else can you take away from me? Can I have anything that's mine?'"

Kourtney said in a confessional that her sense of betrayal isn't about the SKIM founder's partnership with Dolce & Gabbana but rather that she "didn't feel truly supported."

"This was definitely not about a brand. It was about my wedding," she said, adding that her sister had "no boundaries." "There's no decency to ask me how I felt about her doing this so closely to my wedding. No one just gives a f--- about anything. It's like the Wild West — like, 'We're just gonna take what we want. Whatever's best for us.'"

The Poosh founder, who's currently expecting her first child with Barker, can't even imagine having a conversation about the topic with Kim because of how difficult it can be to talk to her.

"She's so intolerable to even have a conversation with," she said, "It just makes me wanna run the other way."

For the last several weeks, fans have tuned in to The Kardashians to see the drama between the sisters unfold, with Kourtney claiming Kim was "legit copying" her wedding while Kim slammed her older sister for being a "hater" with no friends.