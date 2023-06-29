Niall Horan Shares Support For Lewis Capaldi Amid Touring Break

Niall Horan is speaking out in support of his friend Lewis Capaldi after he canceled his tour dates to prioritize his physical and mental health. Just days after Capaldi made the announcement, Horan spoke to The Sun about his friend's "difficult" decision.

"I’m really happy for Lewis that he’s able to take the time that he obviously feels he needs right now. But performing never gets easy," the former One Direction singer told the outlet. "I don’t think you ever truly get used to singing in front of 100,000 people. If you have any sort of performance anxieties or anything like that then that stage can be a tough place.”

On Tuesday, June 27th, shortly after his emotional Glastonbury set, in which he struggled to get through his performance but was supported by the crowd, the singer-songwriter announced that he will be taking a break from touring for his own well-being. "I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come," Capaldi shared.

Capaldi added that he knows he's "incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can't and I'd like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I've needed it more than ever."

"Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life," he admitted. "I'll be back as soon as I possibly can."