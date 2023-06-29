OceanGate Still Advertising Titanic Trips Days After Titan Implosion

OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising Titanic wreckage exploration trips online just days after the implosion of its 'Titan' submersible and deaths of all five passengers on board.

The company has two missions to the Titanic listed for 2024, which includes a voyage from June 12-20 and another from June 21-29 listed at $250,000 per person. The fee will cover one submersible dive, private accommodations, training required to participate, expedition gear and all meals served while on board the vessel, the website states.

“Arrive in the seaside city of St. John’s to meet your expedition crew and board the vessel that will take you to the wreck of the RMS Titanic,” the listing describes for the first day of the trip in Newfoundland, Canada. “You’ll familiarize yourself with life on a working vessel as we begin the 400-nautical-mile journey to the wreck site.”

The first photos of the wreckage from the OceanGate 'Titan' submersible were obtained and shared by TMZ on Wednesday (June 28).