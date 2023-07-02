Gwen Stefani Reacts To Getting Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

"Very well deservered. One of the coolest, most original chicks to ever grace Hollywood. Icon," one fan gushed. "I still can’t believe you didn’t already have one! #overdue ⭐️," another fan commented. Another user also pointed out, "I hope it's close to Blake's," referring to Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton.

The country singer received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in May. For the unveiling of the star, Stefani was there to support Shelton as well as his three stepsons and his former The Voice castmates Adam Levine and Carson Daly. Presumably, he'll be present when Stefani celebrates her own star next year.

The singer also made headlines last week after she ranked some of the biggest hits in her solo discography on TikTok. While she gave her latest single "True Babe" the No. 1 spot, she also ranked her most-known hits including "The Sweet Escape" and "Hollback Girl" pretty high.