New Troubling Details About Madonna's Hospitalization Revealed

New alleged details about Madonna's hospitalization have been shared and they're pretty unsettling. According to a report from Radar Online, the legendary pop star had to be revived with Narcan before she was rushed to the ICU in June.

The 64-year-old was found unresponsive at her home on Saturday, June 24th, and was reportedly a "lifeless body" and those who discovered her allegedly adminstered an injection of Narcan— a nasal spray most commonly used to treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. Radar added that the medicine can also be used to "reverse acute septic shock in patients — a condition Madonna is said to have suffered." The outlet also added that a spokesperson for Madonna had no comment on their sources' recount of the health scare.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary revealed that the pop star had been taken to the ICU and intubated after she "developed a serious bacterial infection." While there's still little information on the infection, sources close to her have claimed that her rigorous rehearsal schedule for the upcoming Celebration Tour may have contributed.

Madonna will have to postpone the tour, which was set to kick off next month, as she recovers. "A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary shared. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Madonna's longtime friend Rosie O'Donnell also shared an update on her health this week after fans asked her for a new update. "She's good," the host of iHeart's Onward podcast wrote next to a photo of the two of them in the 1992 film A League of Their Own.