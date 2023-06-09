Sam Smith & Madonna Defend Themselves On New Song 'VULGAR'

Sam Smith and Madonna are calling out the haters on their new collaboration. On Friday, June 9th, the Queen of Pop joined forces with the "Unholy" hitmaker for a club track called "VULGAR." The song is your average B–tch track but the POV of the lyrics is specific to the backlash that both Sam and Madonna have garnered in their time as artists.

"Look like I’m dressed to kill/ Love how I make me feel/ All black in stripper heels/ Mood like Madonna," Smith starts off the track and later adds "You know you're beautiful when they call you Vulgar."