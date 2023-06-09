Sam Smith & Madonna Defend Themselves On New Song 'VULGAR'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 9, 2023
Sam Smith and Madonna are calling out the haters on their new collaboration. On Friday, June 9th, the Queen of Pop joined forces with the "Unholy" hitmaker for a club track called "VULGAR." The song is your average B–tch track but the POV of the lyrics is specific to the backlash that both Sam and Madonna have garnered in their time as artists.
"Look like I’m dressed to kill/ Love how I make me feel/ All black in stripper heels/ Mood like Madonna," Smith starts off the track and later adds "You know you're beautiful when they call you Vulgar."
Madonna takes the second verse with a nod to one of her biggest '80s hits: "Let's get into the groove/ You know just what do/ Boy, get down fall on your knees cause I am Madonna." She then goes on to defend Sam from the backlash they've received since changing up their image and coming out as nonbinary. "If you f—k with Sam tonight/ You’re f—ing with me/ So watch what you say or I’ll split your banana," she delivers in a confident, deadpan tone.
The duo first teased their collaboration at the end of May, sharing short videos that featured them repeating their own names: "Sam and Madonna," also conveniently shortened to "S&M." This is no doubt a career-high for Smith. During an interview last year, Smith told Jimmy Fallon that only pop divas can still make them fangirl. "Do you get starstruck at all in your career anymore?" Fallon asked. "I do with the pop divas," Smith revealed. "If I see Rihanna or Madonna I fall to the floor." Smith will be bringing the GLORIA tour to North America later this summer, where Madonna will hopefully join him at a stop to perform their new collab!