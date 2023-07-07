Olivia Rodrigo's Live Piano Performance Of 'Vampire' Is Heartwrenching

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a live piano performance of her new single "Vampire" and it's stunning! On Friday, July 7th, the singer-songwriter posted a video of a professionally shot video of herself sitting at the piano in a black room. Rodrigo's vocals are incredible as she sings the heartwrenching lyrics to the first offering from her highly-anticipated sophomore album GUTS.

The follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut SOUR is set to drop on September 8th, 2023. To promote the album, Rodrigo sat down with Vogue and played four songs off the album, which were described as "two wrenching, cinematic ballads, but they were crafted with a new self-​assurance. The other two tracks were playful and insouciant."

When Rodrigo announced the release of GUTS on June 26th, she shared a handwritten note with fans talking about her headspace while making this second project. “I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth. A year that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashioned teen angst." She continued, "I cannot express how excited I am to embark on this new chapter of my life with you.

While discussing her unprecedented rise to fame with the release of her smash hit debut "drivers license," Rodrigo was honest about how she feels toward her newfound success in the music industry. “Somehow, all of that totally pales in comparison to turning 20,” she told the fashion magazine. “The rest of it feels minuscule compared to that.”

Olivia Rodrigo
