Olivia Rodrigo's Live Piano Performance Of 'Vampire' Is Heartwrenching

When Rodrigo announced the release of GUTS on June 26th, she shared a handwritten note with fans talking about her headspace while making this second project. “I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth. A year that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashioned teen angst." She continued, "I cannot express how excited I am to embark on this new chapter of my life with you.

While discussing her unprecedented rise to fame with the release of her smash hit debut "drivers license," Rodrigo was honest about how she feels toward her newfound success in the music industry. “Somehow, all of that totally pales in comparison to turning 20,” she told the fashion magazine. “The rest of it feels minuscule compared to that.”