Madonna Finally Speaks Out After Hospitalization, Shares Selfie

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," she revealed. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."



"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" she promised fans. "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe." The Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to kick off in Vancouver on July 15th. Madonna ended her note by telling her fans, "I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."

