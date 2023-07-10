Madonna Finally Speaks Out After Hospitalization, Shares Selfie
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 10, 2023
Madonna is speaking out just over one week after it was revealed she was rushed to the ICU after being found unresponsive. On Monday, July 10th, the legendary pop star took to her Instagram to release her first personal statement since the health scare shook her fanbase and forced her to postpone her highly-anticipated Celebration Tour.
"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement," Madonna wrote. "I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life." The singer went on to reveal where her head was at when she woke up in the hospital on June 24th.
"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," she revealed. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."
"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" she promised fans. "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe." The Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to kick off in Vancouver on July 15th. Madonna ended her note by telling her fans, "I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."