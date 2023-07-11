Are Avril Lavigne & Tyga Back Together?

Ever since Avril Lavigne and Tyga were spotted hanging out at a Fourth of July party (and posted a TikTok during the event), fans have been wondering if the couple is back together. According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, they're back on!

"Tyga and Avril are back together after their split," a source told the outlet. "They were still hanging out and talking after their breakup and decided to give things another shot." However, they're not quite ready to jump back into things too quickly and are keeping their relationship casual for now, according to the source. "They're enjoying their time together," the source added.



The source's claims come just a couple of weeks after TMZ reported that the short-lived couple had parted ways. The outlet claimed that Lavigne and Tyga mutually decided to end the relationship and have "no hard feelings" about their split, so the new TikTok could mean they're just enjoying each other's company as friends again. Back in March, Avril and Tyga confirmed their romance after weeks of speculation with a big kiss in front of cameras at a Paris Fashion Week event. The two had been spotted several times in Los Angeles and Paris just as news broke that Avril and her fiancé Mod Sun had called off the wedding and ended their relationship.

Shortly after they went public as a couple, a source gave some insight into the couple's dynamic leading up to their romance. "Avril and Tyga never imagined a romance would happen and this was totally unexpected,” the source revealed. The two first sparked dating rumors after they were seen hugging outside a restaurant in LA before getting into the same car together.