Britney Spears Sets Release Date For Memoir 'The Woman In Me'

We're finally going to get Britney Spears' side of the story. On Tuesday, July 11th, it was revealed that the pop icon will release her memoir this fall. The tell-all book is titled The Woman in Me and is set to hit shelves on October 24th per People.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery," Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told People. "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

The Woman in Me is already available for pre-order at BritneyBook.com and the website also shows the book's front cover which features a young Britney in black and white. "In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others," the website reads. "The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history."

In May, it was reported that the book had been put on hold due to fellow A-List stars who were concerned about its content. So much so, that their lawyers had reportedly taken precautionary action. "Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers," a source told The Sun. "Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written. There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out.”