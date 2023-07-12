Britney Spears Speaks Out After Announcing Memoir: 'I Had A Lot Of Therapy'

Britney Spears is addressing fans in a new video since announcing that her tell-all memoir is finally on the way! On Tuesday, July 11th, it was revealed that the pop icon will release her memoir, The Woman In Me, this fall.

"So, I just got finished with my book. It's coming out very soon. I worked my a— off for this book," Spears told fans in the video shared to Instagram on Tuesday night. "I had a lot of therapy to get this book done." Spears went on to joke," So you guys better like it, and if you don't that's cool too." The pop star's video then cuts to her wearing a pair of white sunglasses and speaking the lyrics to The Beach Boys' 1988 song "Kokomo," before signing off and repeating that she hopes her fans "enjoy the book."