Britney Spears Speaks Out After Announcing Memoir: 'I Had A Lot Of Therapy'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 12, 2023
Britney Spears is addressing fans in a new video since announcing that her tell-all memoir is finally on the way! On Tuesday, July 11th, it was revealed that the pop icon will release her memoir, The Woman In Me, this fall.
"So, I just got finished with my book. It's coming out very soon. I worked my a— off for this book," Spears told fans in the video shared to Instagram on Tuesday night. "I had a lot of therapy to get this book done." Spears went on to joke," So you guys better like it, and if you don't that's cool too." The pop star's video then cuts to her wearing a pair of white sunglasses and speaking the lyrics to The Beach Boys' 1988 song "Kokomo," before signing off and repeating that she hopes her fans "enjoy the book."
The Woman In Me is already available for pre-order at BritneyBook.com and the website also shows the book's front cover which features a young Britney in black and white.
Britney's memoir has been a long time coming. In May, it was reported that the book had been put on hold due to fellow A-List stars who were concerned about its content. So much so, that their lawyers had reportedly taken precautionary action. "Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers," a source told The Sun. "Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written. There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out.”
The Woman In Me will be available everywhere on October 24th.