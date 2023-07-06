Billie Eilish Announces Song For 'Barbie' Soundtrack
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 6, 2023
All of the Barbie soundtrack singles have been sugary, plastic pop perfection! But what song will represent Barbie (Margot Robbie)'s existential crisis? She does ask her fellow Barbies and Kens, "Do you guys ever think about dying?" in the trailer, after all. That's where Billie Eilish comes in!
On Thursday, July 6th, the Grammy winner confirmed that she'll be included on the Barbie soundtrack after rumors were floating around online last week. Eilish and Finneas' song "What Was I Made For?" will be the next single to drop from the movie's soundtrack ahead of its July 21st theatrical release date.
"WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME," Eilish wrote in all caps on Instagram. "THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB."
"What Was I Made For" drops on Thursday, July 13th, and follows previously released singles "Speed Drive," by Charli XCX, "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, "Angel" by PinkPantheress, "Watati" by Karol G and Aldo Ranks, and "Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa.
The highly-anticipated Barbie movie has been a long time coming as it was first announced in 2009 but switched production studios in 2014. After several writer, director, and cast changes Margot Robbie finally was cast as the main character in 2019 and Greta Gerwig was confirmed as the director and co-writer along with Noah Baumbach in 2021. Barbie will follow the story of Barbie after she is expelled from "Barbieland" and must find happiness in the human world.
Barbie hits theaters on July 21st!