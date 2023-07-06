All of the Barbie soundtrack singles have been sugary, plastic pop perfection! But what song will represent Barbie (Margot Robbie)'s existential crisis? She does ask her fellow Barbies and Kens, "Do you guys ever think about dying?" in the trailer, after all. That's where Billie Eilish comes in!

On Thursday, July 6th, the Grammy winner confirmed that she'll be included on the Barbie soundtrack after rumors were floating around online last week. Eilish and Finneas' song "What Was I Made For?" will be the next single to drop from the movie's soundtrack ahead of its July 21st theatrical release date.

"WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME," Eilish wrote in all caps on Instagram. "THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB."