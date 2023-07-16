Former All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins Makes Free Agency Decision: Report

Former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to AtoZSports' Doug Kyed on Sunday (July 16).

"Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Titans, per source. Deal is expected to become official over the next few days," Kyed tweeted.

Hopkins, 31, reportedly agreed to a "two-year, $26 million deal worth up to $32 million with incentives," a source confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals on May 26 amid an offseason of uncertainty. The former Clemson standout spent his first seven seasons with the Houston Texans after being selected No. 27 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. Hopkins was a three-time first-team All-Pro, a second-team All-Pro in 2015 and a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his tenure in Houston, before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.