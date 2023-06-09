DeAndre Hopkins Set To Visit With Second NFL Team: Report

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly scheduled to visit with the New England Patriots next week, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Friday (June 9).

Hopkins' upcoming visit with the Patriots comes after he had already met with the Tennessee Titans this week.

"Former #AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is set to visit the #Patriots next week, sources say. This is after his #Titans visit, as Hopkins’ free agent market heats up. New England could add a top pass-catcher for [quaterback] Mac Jones," Rapoport tweeted.

Last week, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Houston Chronicle's Brooks Kubena that Hopkins, 30, was interested in a possible return to the Houston Texans while "gauging multiple teams."