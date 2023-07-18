Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Anniversary With Ben Affleck By Teasing New Song

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 1 year wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck by sharing a special song with fans. On Tuesday, July 18th, fans who are subscribed to her newsletter On The JLo woke up to a snippet of a new song in their inbox.

"One Year Since Our Midnight Trip To Vegas," the newsletter's subject line read, referring to the date that JLo and Ben said "I Do" in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas last summer. In a short video, Lopez sits on her couch makeup-free and lip-syncs to audio of the new song. "Then you whispered in my ear/ Said let’s get out of here/ We can disappear tonight/ What about a/ Midnight trip to Vegas/ Just me and you baby/ Throw the kids in the back/ Of the pink Cadillac/ And us in the bathroom changing," she sings before playfully shushing the viewer by putting her finger up to her lips.

In addition to the video, Lopez also shared the full lyrics to the new song but didn't share any information on when it will be released but we do know it's the 12th track on her forthcoming album This Is Me... Now. The album, a sequel to her third studio album This Is Me... Then which dropped back in 2002, is expected to be released sometime this year. In November 2022, Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of her 2002 album by announcing the release of the follow-up album.

In a May interview, Lopez revealed, "It's the follow-up to the This Is Me... Then album, which captured a moment in time where I wrote that album. It was really about that time in my life and falling in love. And now This Is Me... Now, 20 years later, I'm back with that same person and that love. I really just tried to capture this moment in time and what it felt like for me."