Wisconsin is full of must-see hidden gems around the state, from a quaint small town with lots to do to a collection of islands with gorgeous views and plenty of activities. Now, another locale in the Badger State is being recognized for being the coolest secret spot in the state.

Reader's Digest searched around the country for the most "magical destination" and "best-kept-secret place" in each state, from natural landmarks that look like they come from another world historic locations that give visitors a glance into the past.

So what is the coolest secret location in Wisconsin?

Mineral Point

One of the oldest towns in Wisconsin, it's actually where the state first got its start. Here's what RD had to say:

"It's the literal place where Wisconsin began: Mineral Point is worth a visit if you enjoy a taste of the way-back-when. Once a mining area and one of the oldest towns in the entire state, it's now known for its adorable historic district filled with art galleries, the tiniest of tiny public libraries, and a place where you can see what life was like during the 1830s (Pendarvis)."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the coolest secret locations around the country.