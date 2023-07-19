Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Taking Time Apart' From Their Marriage?

Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage in trouble? A recent report from RadarOnline claimed that the couple are "taking time apart" from each other in an attempt to rebuild their marriage.

“They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world," the source, rather rudely, told the outlet. They added that they are "under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs. That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell." Now, a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is setting the record straight about their relationship. "It’s not true, it’s literally made up," the insider told Page Six this week.

This spring, Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated the birthdays of their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who turned four and two, respectively. Months later, it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan sent a local California shop a Thank You letter for sending Archie a gift. According to People, Prince Archie received a gift from the owners of Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop in Montecito, California, who spontaneously wanted to make Archie's birthday extra special, which happened to fall on King Charles III's coronation day.

The new monarch reportedly acknowledged his grandson's birthday during the festivities reportedly raised his glass for a toast and wished Prince Harry's son a happy birthday "wherever he was." As for Lilibet, Prince Harry was reportedly worried that King Charles' birthday gift for her was too grand.