Kim Kardashian Says Kanye Told Her To 'Burn His Stuff' After Split

Kim Kardashian is continuing to open up about the end of her marriage to Kanye "Ye" West. On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder cleared out a storage warehouse of clothing and other personal ephemera and it happened to be the same day that her divorce from the rapper was finalized.

“I’m really at peace with it,” Kim told the cameras per People. “There’s so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce. I've kept every single Yeezy. For me, I think this is me holding on to the Kanye I know.” She went on to add that she would "never take back any of the hard things that have happened or any of the hard times... I love my life, but it's time to do something different and I just need a minute,” she shared. “It's like the memories, it's sad.”

Kim also revealed that Kanye had previously requested she "burn his stuff" after their relationship came to an end but she has no plans to do that, calling the storage warehouse "my time capsule of like the best times." She's also thinking about what Ye's belongings will mean to their children (North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4) in the future.

“The reality is life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there — that's what sucks, and that's what's hard,” she said. “But my kids will have the best memories and this will be the best tribute for them.”