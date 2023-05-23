In a new episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Kim Kardashian is looking back on her relationship with controversial rapper Kanye West. "Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don't want the help," Kardashian told host Jay Shetty, seemingly referring to her relationship with West. "You can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different."

"It's okay to have those different views. It's why the world goes round," she said. "But if you don't align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it's okay to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in." She continued, "Those are some of the things that I would teach my kids when they're looking for friends and partners and relationships. You can't really force things upon other people. You can't expect them to be where you're at, at your level."

Kim and Kanye filed for divorce in 2021 after being married for seven years. The former couple shares four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. "Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn't work out that it's a failure, but I don't really look at it like that 15 years together, 10 years," she added elsewhere in the interview. "That's not a failure. That is so beautiful."

The reality TV star is expected to open up more about her divorce and split from ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in the forthcoming Season 3 of Hulu's The Kardashians. The season, which Kim says is the most "emotional" yet, premieres on May 25th.