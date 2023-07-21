Dolly Parton fused two classic rock anthems in the latest track to release from her highly-anticipated, first-ever rock album. Parton paid tribute to Queen by blending two of the band’s most iconic hits of all time, unleashing her version of “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You” on Friday (July 21).

Parton, who also revealed the single’s music video will follow on Wednesday (July 26), is slated to release a massive 30-track rock album on November 17. Rockstar will include nine original tracks in addition to 21 classic rock anthems by some of the most legendary artists of the genre. The country star and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer collaborated with a star-studded list of artists on the project, including Sting, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Melissa Etheridge and Brandi Carlile, to name a few.

So far, Parton has released a few of the tracks on her forthcoming record, beginning with the lead single, “World On Fire,” a song that Parton said “speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.”

Parton followed “World On Fire” with the release of two collaborations last month. She teamed up with with Ann Wilson and Rob Halford on her personalized cover of “Magic Man (Carl Version),” with special guest Howard Leese, and her original “Bygones” (which also features special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5). Listen to Parton’s “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You” here: