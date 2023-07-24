Chrissy Teigen Catches Baby Wren's First Smile On Video
July 24, 2023
Chrissy Teigen's son Wren is all smiles! On Monday, July 24th, the new mom took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her baby boy's first smile. "FINALLLLLLYYYYY! A smile 🥰🥰🥰," she excitedly captioned the video which shows baby Wren in her arms. "Look! Oh my god! Oh my god!" she said as Wren shows off his sweet smile. "Did you get it? Oh my gosh, that's so big!"
Fans took to the comments section to celebrate the special moment with Teigen. "What a wonderful moment and joy! I’m so glad you finally have the complete family you worked so hard for! Enjoy it all!" one fan wrote, with another adding, "That's a "I love Mummy" smile."
Last month, Teigen announced the surprise arrival of her fourth child with John Legend. On Tuesday, June 28th, Teigen took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about her decision to have another child via surrogate and introduce the world to the latest addition to their family, Wren Alexander Stephens.
In the announcement post, Teigen opened up about the heartbreaking loss of their son Jack due to complications during her pregnancy back in September 2020. "After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again," she shared. "In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!" Teigen and Legend welcomed their third child, Esti, in January. "...We restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles," she explained. "We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked— we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti."