Chrissy Teigen Shares First Video Of New Baby Boy Wren

Fans also took to the comments section to gush over how adorable Teigen and Legend's new baby is. One fan also pointed out how much he already looks like his father. "OMG he looks more like John than John does," they hilariously wrote. "He already looks like Miles and Dad," another fan wrote.

In the announcement post yesterday, Teigen opened up about the heartbreaking loss of their son Jack due to complications during her pregnancy back in September 2020. "After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again," she shared. "In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!"

Teigen and Legend welcomed their third child, Esti, in January. "...We restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles," she explained. "We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked— we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti."

Congratulations to the happy family of six!