Chrissy Teigen Shares First Video Of New Baby Boy Wren
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 29, 2023
Just one day after announcing the surprise arrival of her fourth child with John Legend, Chrissy Teigen shared the first video of her new baby boy. On Tuesday, June 28th, Teigen took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about her decision to have another child via surrogate and introduce the world to the latest addition to their family, Wren Alexander Stephens.
"The hair. Simple Plan is shaking," Teigen wrote referring to baby Wren's adorable spiky hair in the video. His hair even got the seal of approval from Simple Plan! The band's Instagram account popped up in the comments section to say, "Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection! 🤩🤘Congratulations! ❤️."
Fans also took to the comments section to gush over how adorable Teigen and Legend's new baby is. One fan also pointed out how much he already looks like his father. "OMG he looks more like John than John does," they hilariously wrote. "He already looks like Miles and Dad," another fan wrote.
In the announcement post yesterday, Teigen opened up about the heartbreaking loss of their son Jack due to complications during her pregnancy back in September 2020. "After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again," she shared. "In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!"
Teigen and Legend welcomed their third child, Esti, in January. "...We restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles," she explained. "We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked— we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti."
Congratulations to the happy family of six!