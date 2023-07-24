Lil Uzi Vert, Bryson Tiller & The Best Moments At Rolling Loud Miami 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
July 24, 2023
Lil Uzi Vert brought the strip club to Rolling Loud's main stage for their special performance at the Hip-Hop festival.
On Sunday night, July 23, the Philly native took over the GoPuff stage and turned it into Miami's popular strip club Booby Trap complete with stripper poles and the hottest dancers in the city. They entered the stage to the tune of their new song "Suicide Doors" from their new Pink Tape album. As they performed the record, a slew of dancers were spotted twerking and working the poles alongside a crowd of people throwing money in the air.
Throughout the performance, Uzi encouraged everyone to throw some dollar bills in the air as the strippers danced around and pulled some tricks on the pole. The people behind the Generation Now signee treated the stage as if it was a real strip club. The bottle girls held up Bobby Trap signs while special guests like JT of City Girls and Kai Cenat, who was on stage when Uzi performed "444+222." Uzi also performed songs like "CS" and, of course, "XO TOUR Llif3."
Lil Uzi Vert wasn't the artist who went viral during their time at Rolling Loud Miami 2023. A$AP Rocky debuted new music. Offset brought out his wife Cardi B and Moneybagg Yo during his set. There were plenty more rare moments that occurred at the festival that had social media buzzing all throughout the weekend. Scroll below to see all the best memories from the past three days.
Bryson Tiller brings out Mario
During his closing set at the Sprite Stage on Day 3, Bryson Tiller welcomed singer Mario on stage to sing his hit "Let Me Love You." It's not the first time the singers have surprised a crowd together. Bryson Tiller also brought out Mario during his set at Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas earlier this year.
03 Greedo makes his return to Rolling Loud as a free man
The last time 03 Greedo was in Miami was for Rolling Loud in 2018. Not long after his performance on Day 3, Greedo was sentenced to 20 years in prison over drug and weapons charges. After he served five years of his sentence, the L.A. native was released in January and has been hitting up festival stages ever since. His comeback was a big moment for himself and his day-one fans.
Offset brings out Cardi B to perform "Clout"
Offset blessed his fans with a couple of surprises on the final day of the festival. During his set, the Georgia native brought out Moneybagg Yo to perform songs like their collaboration "Code" and "Say Sum'n." Afterward, his wife Cardi B pulled up to perform "Clout" and "Motorsport." It was great to see the couple leave their past issues behind them while they focused on delivering an amazing show.
Travis Scott brings a fan on stage to perform with him
Travis Scott's headlining set was incredible in numerous ways, but the moment is permanently burned into one lucky fan's brain after Scott invited him to rage with him on stage. Midway through his set, the Utopia rapper called on a rager from the crowd to come up on his elevated stage and perform "Butterfly Effect" with him. It was a moment of real love between Scott and his fans.
Bun B hands out Trill Burgers to James Harden at the Loud Club
Bun B has been putting in overtime for his Trill Burgers. The Houston rap legend made his return to Rolling Loud to give some of the hottest rappers and their fans a taste of his delicious burgers. After serving up patties to Curren$y, Sexyy Red and Lola Brooke, Bun hit the Loud Club and made fans out of James Harden and his crew, who devoured the burgers during Travis Scott's set.
21 Savage brings out G Herbo and Young Nudy
21 Savage had a lot of people excited about his set on night 2. During his day off from Drake's "It's All A Blur Tour," the Atlanta-based rapper hit the GoPuff stage to perform all of his hits from "X" to some of the hottest songs off Her Loss. Although Drake himself didn't show up, 21 did bring out G Herbo to perform their remix to Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke." Afterward, 21 invited Young Nudy out to perform their hit "Peaches & Eggplants."
El Afla and Anuel AA make history with their performances
El Alfa and Anuel AA made history as the first Dembow and Reggaeton artists to perform at Rolling Loud Miami in its seven-year history. The Dominican rapper took the GoPuff Stage on Day 2 and performed his greatest hits like "La Romana" and "Coronao Now." He also brought out New York rapper CJ to perform "Whoopty" and their collaboration "La Mamá de la Mamá." El Alfa performed at the same stage Anuel did on Friday night. The Puerto Rican spitta performed songs like "Sola," "China" and "Amanece."
Rolling Loud & Black Music Action Coalition hold first-ever rally on stage for the RAP Act
Rolling Loud, Black Music Coalition (BMAC), Congressmen Hank Johnson (D, GA-4) and Jamaal Bowman (D, NY-16) hit the GoPuff Stage together on Day 1 to spread the word about the RAP Act Bill. As they rallied in front of tens of thousands of rap fans, the national RAP Act PSA debuted on the screens behind them. Prior to the rally, Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif, BMAC Co-Founder/Chair Willie “Prophet” Stiggers and both Congressmen held a panel to discuss free speech through the RAP Act.
"BMAC appreciates Rolling Loud for this partnership and support around The RAP Act," Stiggers said in a statement. "I thank Congressmen Johnson and Bowman for coming to Miami to spread this message of democracy, equity and fairness. As we celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop, we must make sure to celebrate and support those fighting to protect the culture.”
Ice Spice fan faints after seeing her perform
Ice Spice is known for attracting thousands of fans, but one super-fan in particular couldn't handle it. The most loyal Munch was so hype about seeing the "Princess Diana" rapper perform that he fainted in the photo pit. He had to be carried out by security, but we're sure he'll be ok.