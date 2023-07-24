Lil Uzi Vert, Bryson Tiller & The Best Moments At Rolling Loud Miami 2023

21 Savage had a lot of people excited about his set on night 2. During his day off from Drake's "It's All A Blur Tour," the Atlanta-based rapper hit the GoPuff stage to perform all of his hits from "X" to some of the hottest songs off Her Loss. Although Drake himself didn't show up, 21 did bring out G Herbo to perform their remix to Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke." Afterward, 21 invited Young Nudy out to perform their hit "Peaches & Eggplants."



El Afla and Anuel AA make history with their performances

