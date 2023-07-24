Selena Gomez Takes Fans Inside Her Star-Studded 31st Birthday

Selena Gomez turned 31 this weekend and some of the brightest stars came out to celebrate her! On Saturday, July 22nd, the Only Murders in the Building star rang in her birthday with a lavish party that included guests like Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton. She even held a private screening of Barbie per People, which hit theaters the day before on Friday, July 21st.

Gomez later took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her birthday party with the caption, "31." The photos showed the singer posing in a stunning red dress as well as photos of her with Paris Hilton, Karol G, and Sabrina Claudio.