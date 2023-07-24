Selena Gomez Takes Fans Inside Her Star-Studded 31st Birthday

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez turned 31 this weekend and some of the brightest stars came out to celebrate her! On Saturday, July 22nd, the Only Murders in the Building star rang in her birthday with a lavish party that included guests like Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton. She even held a private screening of Barbie per People, which hit theaters the day before on Friday, July 21st.

Gomez later took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her birthday party with the caption, "31." The photos showed the singer posing in a stunning red dress as well as photos of her with Paris Hilton, Karol G, and Sabrina Claudio.

Earlier in the day, Gomez shared a heartfelt message along with a photo of herself blowing out candles. "I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference."

It also seems that Selena switched outfits at some point and had a Barbie-themed birthday party as well. Check out some photos reshared by Pop Base below!

Selena Gomez
