'Only Murders In The Building' Drops Stunning New Photo Of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is going jazz in season 3 of the hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building. On Tuesday night (July 18th), the show's official Twitter account tasked fans to give a blurry photo 2,000 retweets in 60 minutes in order to unblur the image. Of course, the fans came through and shortly after, it was revealed that Selena was the person in the blurred image!

The new photo shows the actress/singer on a stage, wearing a shimmery black hat and suit complete with a pair of black gloves. Gomez is pulling off a classic Bob Fosse pose by pinching the brim of her hat with her thumb and pointer finger while the remaining fingers are extended straight. One fan even pointed out that Selena may be "having her Judy Garland moment," and pulled up a clip of the legendary performer singing "Get Happy" in the 1950 film Summer Stock.