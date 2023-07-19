'Only Murders In The Building' Drops Stunning New Photo Of Selena Gomez
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Selena Gomez is going jazz in season 3 of the hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building. On Tuesday night (July 18th), the show's official Twitter account tasked fans to give a blurry photo 2,000 retweets in 60 minutes in order to unblur the image. Of course, the fans came through and shortly after, it was revealed that Selena was the person in the blurred image!
The new photo shows the actress/singer on a stage, wearing a shimmery black hat and suit complete with a pair of black gloves. Gomez is pulling off a classic Bob Fosse pose by pinching the brim of her hat with her thumb and pointer finger while the remaining fingers are extended straight. One fan even pointed out that Selena may be "having her Judy Garland moment," and pulled up a clip of the legendary performer singing "Get Happy" in the 1950 film Summer Stock.
Only Murders in the Building returns August 8 ✨ pic.twitter.com/pSekThW8RH— Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻♀️ 🕵🏻♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 18, 2023
The account also shared more photos which included Gomez's costar Steve Martin doing the exact same pose and another still of Martin Short and newcomer Meryl Streep looking shocked while sitting at a piano. We'll find out what it all means when Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building premiers on August 8th on Hulu!
Meanwhile, Selena seems to be getting back into music. Earlier this week, she shared a rare video of herself singing one of her biggest hits. The singer took to TikTok to post a video of the making of her 2020 hit "Lose You To Love Me." In the short clip, Gomez sits at the piano to play some chords and sing the first verse of the song, which was included in her 2020 album Rare.