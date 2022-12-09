Dove Cameron Slays Dramatic Cover Of One Of Lil Nas X's Biggest Hits
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 10, 2022
While Dove Cameron is no stranger to the television screen and stage, 2022 marks the year that her musical career truly took off. On Friday, December 9th, Cameron took the stage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One to perform some of her biggest hits so far.
Wearing a black trench coat and futuristic metal bra, the singer kicked off her Jingle Ball debut with one of her sultry singles, "Bad Idea." Surrounded by dancers, Cameron grabbed the mic stand and launched into her next song, "Breakfast." Over the summer, she released a provocative, Mad Men-esque music video for the song in which societal gender norms were swapped so that women were the CEOs of companies and men were the exploited homemakers.
.@DoveCameron is killing her first ever Jingle Ball performance!!! ❤️🎄 #iHeartJingleBall2022 #Z100JingleBall— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) December 10, 2022
Watch on @theCW app or https://t.co/FIgcDbBgMM pic.twitter.com/ljQMxrywjl
For her next song, Cameron performed a unique cover of fellow LGBTQ+ pop star Lil Nas X's hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." Much like the rapper, Cameron has been very vocal about being queer on social media and even gave a shoutout to the queer community while taking home the award for Best New Artist at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
Returning to her own growing discography, Cameron performed her newest single "Girl Like Me," which was released earlier that same day. Before the song officially dropped, Cameron revealed that the song has been in the works for a while and it was inspired by Demi Moore's character in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle. “We’ve been working on it for ages, but I’m really, really happy with it now," she told People.
Last, but certainly not least, Cameron introduced her smash hit, "Boyfriend." The singer took a moment to ask the audience members who came with their boyfriends before telling them, "I wrote a song about you." Stay tuned for news about Cameron's debut studio album in the new year because based on this performance, it's something you won't want to miss.
In case you missed it, or just want to relive all of the festive performances, The CW Network will broadcast this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.