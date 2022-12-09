Dove Cameron Slays Dramatic Cover Of One Of Lil Nas X's Biggest Hits

While Dove Cameron is no stranger to the television screen and stage, 2022 marks the year that her musical career truly took off. On Friday, December 9th, Cameron took the stage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One to perform some of her biggest hits so far.

Wearing a black trench coat and futuristic metal bra, the singer kicked off her Jingle Ball debut with one of her sultry singles, "Bad Idea." Surrounded by dancers, Cameron grabbed the mic stand and launched into her next song, "Breakfast." Over the summer, she released a provocative, Mad Men-esque music video for the song in which societal gender norms were swapped so that women were the CEOs of companies and men were the exploited homemakers.