Disturbing Video Warns Shoppers To Beware Of Creepy Fitting Room Feature

Anyone who has shopped for clothing knows the heartbreak that comes when you find the perfect garment only to try it on and have it not fit, but it turns out that is far from the worst thing that can happen to you in a dressing room, as one person on TikTok is revealing.

While you might assume the fitting room is a private place to change clothes, that isn't always the case, and Nallely Valencia is warning people about it in her TikTok video. The clip shows a photo Nallely took of herself in the mirror of the changing room in a clothing store at a California mall. The camera zooms in on the mirror and shows, not far away, a dome on the ceiling - the kind that hides a security camera. That means that thanks to the mirror's reflection, security would have a clear shot of anyone changing in the fitting rooms.

She captioned the video, "I know I’m not trippen & this is absolutely not allowed. Smh Windsor in Modesto Ca." The text shown on her footage reads, "Wow I'm so mad, I literally noticed when I was putting my clothes back on," and another part says, "You mean to tell me they watched me get naked."