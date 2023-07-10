Beyoncé's Fans Sing 'Halo' Outside Stadium After First North American Show

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour has officially landed in North America! Following two consecutive performances at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on Saturday and Sunday (July 8th and 9th), the Beyhive wasn't quite ready for the show to end.

In a video reshared by the Twitter account Pop Base, fans gathered outside of the stadium to sing one of Beyoncé's biggest ballads, "Halo." As a man played guitar in the middle of a large circle of fans, everyone sang along to the I Am... Sasha Fierce track. Check out the special moment below!