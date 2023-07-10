Beyoncé's Fans Sing 'Halo' Outside Stadium After First North American Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 10, 2023
Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour has officially landed in North America! Following two consecutive performances at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on Saturday and Sunday (July 8th and 9th), the Beyhive wasn't quite ready for the show to end.
In a video reshared by the Twitter account Pop Base, fans gathered outside of the stadium to sing one of Beyoncé's biggest ballads, "Halo." As a man played guitar in the middle of a large circle of fans, everyone sang along to the I Am... Sasha Fierce track. Check out the special moment below!
Fans singing Beyoncé's 'Halo' outside of the stadium after her concert in Toronto.
While fans were sad that "Halo" isn't included on the Renaissance Tour setlist, Beyoncé does perform some of her earliest ballads. In fact, the superstar opens with "Dangerously in Love," from her 2003 debut solo album of the same name. She also performs "Flaws and All," "1+1," and "I Care," before getting to her beloved 2022 album Renaissance.
The Renaissance Tour kicked off in early May in Stockholm, Sweden, and has produced some viral moments since then. Some of the most recent included Zendaya and Tom Holland singing their hearts out to "Love on Top," and Lizzo losing her mind after getting a shout-out from the legendary pop star.
Beyoncé also helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby during a show in June. After her backup dancers retrieved an envelope from the crowd, they brought it onstage to Queen Bey. When she finally opened the envelope, she smiled and said into the mic, "Girl!" Beyoncé herself is a mother of three. Her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, has been making appearances on the tour as a backup dancer during the songs "My Power" and "Black Parade."
The Renaissance World Tour lands in the US on July 12th! For more information head to beyonce.com.