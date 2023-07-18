Jack Harlow Introduces His Mom To Beyoncé At 'Renaissance' Tour Stop

"Introduced my mom to Beyoncé in Louisville, Kentucky tonight," Harlow wrote.



Jack Harlow's mom has been in the front row for all of her son's successful moments. She's watched Jack film his music video for "Churchill Downs" with Drake, and got to meet him too. In the video, fans can see Maggie dancing around with Drizzy after they met. It's possible that she's shaken the hands of plenty other celebrities that we might not know about. Either way, meeting Drake and Beyoncé within the span of a year is pretty cool in our eyes.



His mom's meeting with Beyoncé is just the latest incredible moment of Harlow's stellar year. He recently dropped his new album Jackman and starred in his debut film White Men Can't Jump. He also recently met his wax figure at Madame Tussauds and celebrated its debut in Las Vegas by performing at Kevin Hart's Hartbeat Weekend.