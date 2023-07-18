Jack Harlow Introduces His Mom To Beyoncé At 'Renaissance' Tour Stop
By Tony M. Centeno
July 18, 2023
Jack Harlow and his mother shared an unforgettable moment with Beyoncé.
On Monday night, July 17, the queen of the BeyHive invaded Louisville, KY for the latest stop on her "RENAISSANCE World Tour" at the L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Harlow enjoyed the show from the club level while with his mother Maggie. While they were there, the "First Class" rapper had the opportunity to have his mom meet with Bey. After he boasted about the meeting on his Threads account, a photo of their meeting spread like wild fire as soon as it was uploaded to social media.
.@jackharlow introducing his Mom to @Beyonce after the Louisville #RENAISSANCEWorldTour show. 🪩 pic.twitter.com/eTVqdkDEWB— DC3 SQUAD (@DC3_SQUAD) July 18, 2023
"Introduced my mom to Beyoncé in Louisville, Kentucky tonight," Harlow wrote.
Jack Harlow's mom has been in the front row for all of her son's successful moments. She's watched Jack film his music video for "Churchill Downs" with Drake, and got to meet him too. In the video, fans can see Maggie dancing around with Drizzy after they met. It's possible that she's shaken the hands of plenty other celebrities that we might not know about. Either way, meeting Drake and Beyoncé within the span of a year is pretty cool in our eyes.
His mom's meeting with Beyoncé is just the latest incredible moment of Harlow's stellar year. He recently dropped his new album Jackman and starred in his debut film White Men Can't Jump. He also recently met his wax figure at Madame Tussauds and celebrated its debut in Las Vegas by performing at Kevin Hart's Hartbeat Weekend.