Beyoncé Sent Tori Kelly The Sweetest Gift After Her Health Scare
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 2, 2023
Tori Kelly returned home from the hospital and was greeted by an unbelievable surprise. In a new Instagram post, the singer, who suffered a health scare at the end of last month, revealed that the one and only Beyoncé had sent her flowers!
In a series of photos, Kelly shared a text exchange that read, "Hi! Hope you're feeling good! Beyoncé sent flowers to the house. No one was home so they left them under this tree." Kelly was so stunned by the news that all she could reply was, "Ummmm. beyoncé?" The following photo shows the singer smiling wide as she hugs the giant bouquet of white roses that Queen Bey sent following the news of her health issues.
Last week, it was revealed that Kelly had collapsed during a dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, July 24th, and was rushed to the hospital. In the following days, Kelly took to social media to share a health update and also express her feelings about these "unexpected health challenges" arising the same week she was slated to release her new EP Tori.
"Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first," she wrote at the time. "Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"