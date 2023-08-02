Beyoncé Sent Tori Kelly The Sweetest Gift After Her Health Scare

Tori Kelly returned home from the hospital and was greeted by an unbelievable surprise. In a new Instagram post, the singer, who suffered a health scare at the end of last month, revealed that the one and only Beyoncé had sent her flowers!

In a series of photos, Kelly shared a text exchange that read, "Hi! Hope you're feeling good! Beyoncé sent flowers to the house. No one was home so they left them under this tree." Kelly was so stunned by the news that all she could reply was, "Ummmm. beyoncé?" The following photo shows the singer smiling wide as she hugs the giant bouquet of white roses that Queen Bey sent following the news of her health issues.