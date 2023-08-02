Decision Made On The Elite's Future With All Elite Wrestling

'The Elite' members Kenny Omega, 'Hangman' Adam Page and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) have all signed new, long-term deals with All Elite Wrestling, CEO, general manager and head of creative Tony Khan told Sports Illustrated on Wednesday (August 2), hours before the company's 200th episode of its flagship show Dynamite.

“The Elite have been so important to the launch of AEW, with the Young Bucks going all in when I first approached them in 2018 about my dream to create an international pro wrestling promotion,” Khan said. “Shortly after that, their partners and closest friends Kenny Omega and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page joined us to formally launch All Elite Wrestling. All four of them have been instrumental to AEW’s success from the very first episode of Dynamite in 2019 through the present day.

“Now, as we celebrate tonight’s 200th episode of Dynamite, I’m excited to share that Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page will all be staying in AEW for years to come. We look forward to celebrating the great news with fans around the world.”

The Young Bucks and Omega will retain their roles as executive vice presidents of the company as part of their new deals. The four wrestlers -- along with Cody Rhodes, who eventually returned to WWE in 2022 -- were instrumental in the promotion's launch in 2019 following their successful 'All In' pay-per-view event in 2018.

Omega and Page are both former AEW World Heavyweight champions, with Page defeating Omega at the Full Gear pay-per-view event in 2021, as well as the second team to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The Young Bucks held the tag-team titles a combined 330 days, the most of any AEW tag-team and are one of two teams with two title reigns, along with current AEW World Tag Team champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler).

Omega and the Young Bucks were also the inaugural AEW World Trios champions, having reclaimed the titles in January 2023 before losing them to the current champions The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews).