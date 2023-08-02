Did Timothée Chalamet Dump Kylie Jenner?

Rumors have been swirling that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are no longer a couple. On Wednesday, August 2nd, Life & Style magazine reported that Chalamet dumped Jenner after seven months of dating. "She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling," a source claimed. "But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped." They added, "Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting. Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis [Scott]. She even introduced him to her family.”

However, another report from TMZ published soon after claimed that the Life & Style report was completely false. The gossip site claimed they spoke with "multiple sources close to the couple" who said Jenner and Chalamet are still going strong. "Any reports that say otherwise are false," a source told TMZ, with another warning people "not to believe everything they read."

Kylie and Timothée's romance rumors started after Kylie was reportedly seen parking in the driveway of Timothée's Beverly Hills home. Soon after, they had a secret date night in Los Angeles at Tito's Taco stand, according to the Daily Mail. The news of their romance came three months after Kylie and Travis, who share two children, Stormi and Aire, decided to end their relationship over the holidays.

While neither star has publicly confirmed the relationship, they were spotted together for the first time since news broke of their rumored relationship. In photos obtained by Page Six, The Kardashians star and the actor were photographed together for the very first time at a barbecue. According to the outlet, the two have seemingly taken their rumored romance to the next level as they were reportedly seen meeting each other's relatives. Jenner's sister Kendall Jenner and Chalamet's sister, The Sex Lives of College Girls star Pauline Chalamet, were also spotted at the family gathering, according to Page Six. In April, an anonymous source confirmed that Jenner and Chalamet were indeed dating but keeping things causal.