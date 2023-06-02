Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been spotted together for the first time since news broke of their rumored relationship. In photos obtained by Page Six, The Kardashians star and the actor were photographed together for the very first time at a barbecue. According to the outlet, the two have seemingly taken their rumored romance to the next level as they were reportedly seen meeting each other's relatives. Jenner's sister Kendall Jenner and Chalamet's sister, The Sex Lives of College Girls star Pauline Chalamet, were also spotted at the family gathering, according to Page Six. In April, an anonymous source confirmed that Jenner and Chalamet were indeed dating but keeping things causal.

"They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes," the source said. "It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun." Neither star has publicly addressed the relationship and decided not to go to Coachella together, where her sister Kendall's rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny performed the headlining set. "Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends," the source explained at the time.

The romance rumors started after Kylie was reportedly seen parking in the driveway of Timothée's Beverly Hills home. Soon after, they had a secret date night in Los Angeles at Tito's Taco stand, according to the Daily Mail. The news of their romance comes three months after Kylie and her on-and-off boyfriend and father of Stormi and Aire, Travis Scott, decided to end their relationship over the holidays.