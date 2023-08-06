Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Pics Of Growing Baby Bump In 'Bold' Blue Fit

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is back at it again with glowing pregnancy pics, but this time in a "bold, blue" two-piece outfit, proudly displaying her growing baby bump. The current mom of three and step-mom of two shared a slideshow wearing a blue-long sleeved crop top with a matching mini skirt and silver heels to pair perfectly with zipper details in the clothing.

The first four photos of the slideshow depict Kardashian posing in front of a painting. In the last photo, the entertainment icon is seen walking down the stairs, giving fans a look at the cute fit from every angle!