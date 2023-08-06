Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Pics Of Growing Baby Bump In 'Bold' Blue Fit
By Logan DeLoye
August 6, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian Barker is back at it again with glowing pregnancy pics, but this time in a "bold, blue" two-piece outfit, proudly displaying her growing baby bump. The current mom of three and step-mom of two shared a slideshow wearing a blue-long sleeved crop top with a matching mini skirt and silver heels to pair perfectly with zipper details in the clothing.
The first four photos of the slideshow depict Kardashian posing in front of a painting. In the last photo, the entertainment icon is seen walking down the stairs, giving fans a look at the cute fit from every angle!
Just last month, Kardashian and partner Travis Barker shared adorable pregnancy photos from their gender reveal party. Kardashian sat on Travis' lap in a form-fitting, high-neck grey dress, as the world-famous blink-182 band member hit the drums to reveal that the baby was going to be a boy! The pair can be seen smiling in the photos as they celebrated the excitement of the future birth of their "little drummer boy."
In fact, a music theme has held true throughout the entirety of the pregnancy as the news was first announced during a blink-182 concert where Kardashian held up a sign in the crowd that read: "Travis I'm Pregnant!"