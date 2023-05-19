Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Pack On The PDA Amid Relationship Woes

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox packed on the PDA during a date night out in New York City this week, seemingly shut down speculation that they have broken up.

The pair were seen enjoying some time together in Manhattan on Thursday (May 18), attending a party at the Skylight Essex Crossing alongside friends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, per TMZ. They were apparently "super affectionate" and physical, with the outlet reporting that they couldn't keep their hands off each other and were even seen kissing, further disputing ideas that they had split.

TMZ shared a video of them outside the venue with MGK's arm around her waist as he rub comforting circles on her back. They kept close holding hands as they walked away down the block.

Check out the video below.