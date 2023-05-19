Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Pack On The PDA Amid Relationship Woes
By Sarah Tate
May 19, 2023
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox packed on the PDA during a date night out in New York City this week, seemingly shut down speculation that they have broken up.
The pair were seen enjoying some time together in Manhattan on Thursday (May 18), attending a party at the Skylight Essex Crossing alongside friends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, per TMZ. They were apparently "super affectionate" and physical, with the outlet reporting that they couldn't keep their hands off each other and were even seen kissing, further disputing ideas that they had split.
TMZ shared a video of them outside the venue with MGK's arm around her waist as he rub comforting circles on her back. They kept close holding hands as they walked away down the block.
Check out the video below.
Earlier in the evening, MGK and Fox attended the launch of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue after the Jennifer's Body star landed one of the four cover photos. When asked by Entertainment Tonight about her photo, the Mainstream Sellout musician simply called it "hot."
Though they didn't walk the red carpet together and were photographed separately on the carpet, they were seen together and interacting at the actual event. A redheaded Fox wowed in a mostly sheer black dress with a plunging neckline, while her fiancé looked dapper in a cream pinstriped suit and silver jewelry.
Rumors that the twin flames had called off their engagement and ended their fiery relationship began earlier this year when Fox quoted Beyoncé's revenge track "Pray You Catch Me" in a since-deleted Instagram post that sparked speculation of possible cheating.
The pair, who had previously been very open about their relationship, kept details of their dating life private, seemingly pausing wedding planning to work together through their relationship woes. They reportedly enjoyed a "healing" vacation to Hawaii that helped them grown closer together, per Daily Mail.
"They're officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship," a source said at the time. "The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it's been working. They feel more connected than ever."