“He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media," she continued. "He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade. At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened. Then, he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend. In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system, blamed the press and, as of late, he’s using his childhood trauma to shield himself and avoid culpability.”



Meg's letter was in stark contrast of the 76 letters the judge received in support of Lanez. Before her statement was read, Judge Herriford summarized letters from a jail chaplain and two inmates, who all expressed how "remorseful" Lanez has been. One of the jailed men even said Lanez spoke on the event in detail and explained what he could've done to prevent it. Another letter of support came from Iggy Azalea, who asked the judge to go easy on the defendant. Nonetheless, the Houston artist is demanding justice.



“For once, the defendant must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice," Meg concluded.



Tory Lanez's sentencing hearing will continue today beginning at 10:30 a.m. PST. The artist faces a maximum sentence of 22 years. Prosecutors have recommended a 13-year sentence while the defense is pushing probation but will settle for three years in prison. Check out a courtroom sketch of yesterday's hearing below.

