Tom Brady's Ready For 'Next Chapter' Amid Dating Rumors; Gisele Reponds
By Jason Hall
August 8, 2023
Tom Brady said he's about to "begin this next chapter" of his life in a lengthy Instagram post reflecting on his recent trip to Africa for his 46th birthday with his daughter Vivian.
"Anyone who knows me knows I love quotes….I have two in my mind that I want to begin this next chapter with," Brady wrote. "They are profoundly meaningful to me and maybe you will like them as well!
"'The life you lead, is the lesson you teach.'
"'If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I?'
"I’ve had them in my mind for some time, and I will continue to bring them with me on this journey of life. Thank you all for your love and support these first 45 years….I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose."
Brady's ex-wife and Vivian's mother, supermodel Gisele Bündchen shared a praying hands emoji in the comment section of the post.
The Instagram caption comes amid speculation that Brady is dating supermodel Irina Shayk after the two were spotted together in Los Angeles and New York City recently. The suspected couple reportedly had a "private and ensconced" dinner at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca on July 28, an eyewitness told Page Six earlier this month.
“I was dining at the sushi counter, and as I was finishing my meal, Tom Brady was coming in,” the source said, adding that restaurant employees immediately escorted Brady to a “private room.”
The source said they then spotted "Irina come in, and she was taken to the exact same private room" a few minutes later.
“It was just the two of them,” the source said. “They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn’t want to be around people.”
Brady was descried as being "dressed very casually, like in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers," while Shayk was "much more formal and elegant, like [it was] a date kind of situation."
Brady was spotted picking up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air on July 21 and the model was suspected to have stayed at his Los Angeles home overnight as the two finally emerged at 9:30 a.m. the following day, the New York Post reports. Shayk was also reported to be wearing the same outfit when she was dropped off by Brady the following morning.
The pair was seen laughing and smiling as Brady drove her in a grey Rolls Royce and Shayk appeared to be caressing his face.
Update: Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper's ex, Model Irina Shayk, per @TMZ pic.twitter.com/6EqV8j1VMH— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 24, 2023
In June, representatives for Shayk denied that she "threw herself" at Brady during Nahmad and Headrick's wedding was "totally fictional" in a response issued to Page Six. Additionally, Cheri Bowen, vice president of The Society Management, told Daily Mail that the "story is completely false" and called it "a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening."
On June 9, Page Six reported that made "a beeline" to Brady during the wedding and "scarcely let him out of her sight" during the event, which took place the previous weekend.
“She followed him around all weekend,” an insider claimed. “She was throwing herself at him.”
Sources claiming to have knowledge of the situation said Shayk's push for Brady was heavily discussed during the luxe event, but the retired quarterback reportedly told a friend he "wasn't interested" romantically, although the two are friends. Brady has been mentioned in several dating rumors since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage last year.
In April, the anonymous celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi (h/t Barstool Sports' Jerry Thornton) shared a tip hinting that Brady and Witherspoon were a couple, which reps for both parties later denied. Brady was also rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian, though representatives later claimed they were "just friends."
Shayk dated soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010-15 and Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper from 2015-19.