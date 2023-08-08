Tom Brady's Ready For 'Next Chapter' Amid Dating Rumors; Gisele Reponds

Tom Brady said he's about to "begin this next chapter" of his life in a lengthy Instagram post reflecting on his recent trip to Africa for his 46th birthday with his daughter Vivian.

"Anyone who knows me knows I love quotes….I have two in my mind that I want to begin this next chapter with," Brady wrote. "They are profoundly meaningful to me and maybe you will like them as well!

"'The life you lead, is the lesson you teach.'

"'If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I?'

"I’ve had them in my mind for some time, and I will continue to bring them with me on this journey of life. Thank you all for your love and support these first 45 years….I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose."