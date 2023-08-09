You've dropped a lot of music this year like your new project Vices with Harry Fraud. Coming from Florida, as soon as I pressed I instantly felt Miami vibes.



All of the music is pulled from my favorite villains in “Miami Vice” from seasons one to five. There's like little small conversations or scenes that stuck with me forever. And I told Harry like what minute and what second in the show it was. And he made beats from all of it for me.





That’s a dope concept. You’ve also got another project that you did For Motivational Use Only with the legend Jermaine Dupri.



Absolutely. And we got like 40 more records that we haven't even dropped. I wanted to make it like a damn All Eyez On Me, like a double disc and [JD]’s like, ‘Nah, let's just roll out this seven.’ And I'm like, “All right. You got all these Grammys and, and s**t. You're right dog. I just left it alone.





Well that means that you can come out with a second part.



Yeah, it's cool. It's cool. This next one I wanna do 14 records though. I want to drop 14 of 'em. So it should be good.



That sounds like a full album to me.



Yeah, that's what I'm getting at. That's what I'm getting at.





It’s just in time for Hip-Hop 50. How do you feel about the anniversary?



Hip-Hop is 50 years old man. They didn't think it would last 50 minutes. They thought it was a fad, you know what I'm saying? We've seen it change faces so many times. We've seen like some things change and some things stay the same. What's true to Hip-Hop is anything that’s original lasts, you know what I'm saying? So with that being said, Hip-Hop is super original and that's why it has lasted for 50 years. It's not something you could just knock off and do. People try but people can smell the authenticity. You won’t get that far.





Who's the rapper that changed your life?

Slick Rick. Slick Rick wore Bally's and a lot of the big dogs in my city when I was small, like my brothers and people stayed down the street from me, like the ones who was doing s**t when I was young. They had the same shoes and I was like, damn, ‘he's almost from here,’ you know? But he wasn't. But I thought that s**t was dope. So Slick Rick. And then as I got older Snoop [Dogg], 'cause I was so into low-riding and his videos had the most lowriders in them. So that took me all the way to where I'm at right now.





Who would you say are your top five producers? Because you’ve worked with a lot of legends.



Yeah, I know. Alchemist, JD, s**t, [Harry] Fraud is amazing. Dr. Dre is forever. I haven't had that pleasure but that would be cool. And me and Just Blaze overdue. Me and Just Blaze are hella overdue.





Just Blaze you heard him?! That would be dope. As far as events go, you've also got a car show. What are your future plans with the car show?



It's annual. We may travel with it, who knows. But we're going to, we're gonna do that every year in New Orleans at the Jet Life store in that parking lot. Sponsorship will get big. We'll probably have air-conditioned trailers and some stages next time. We'll incorporate some music into it too. That's the goal.





So what’s next for you? Have you thought about getting into movies or anything like that?



I mean that would be cool. That's a dream, you know, to step into acting. But outside of just opening more brick-and-mortar businesses, stuff that my family will be able to sustain themselves on forever even after I stop this. We’re opening a coffee shop and a cereal bar in the same building where the Jet Life store is and I wanna do donuts. I want like a donut shop. I feel like I could do that forever outside of the hobby shop that I opened. I feel like I could have a few donut shops forever.





You would join the trend of all the different artists that are putting out various foods.



Yeah Bun B got the burgers and I'm gonna take donuts to the forefront.

