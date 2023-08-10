Jonas Brothers Will Give This Song Its Live Debut On 'The Tour'

The Jonas Brothers are just two days away from launching The Tour! On August 12th, their high-anticipated tour will kick off with two sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium. Ahead of the first show, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas teased what fans can expect from the setlist, which will consist of music from their entire discography.

During a recent interview with ET's "Spilling the E-Tea," the brothers revealed that a song from their sophomore album will be getting its live debut on this tour. "I really enjoy playing songs from the first album," Kevin shared. "Like songs like 'Australia.'" Then Nick added, "We're gonna play 'Australia' for the first time on this tour."

Nick continued to tease the setlist by adding that "Lovebug" from their 2008 album A Little Bit Longer is "my favorite one" to perform live. The brothers are also anticipating that their fans will cry when they pull out "Little Bird," which is a song on their latest release The Album dedicated to their children.

"It's an adjustment," Nick said of touring as a father. "But it's incredible and it's exciting to figure out. It's going to be amazing." Joe added, "I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed. But now that we've gotten it up and running and we did a dress rehearsal with a live audience, two nights ago, I think we finally realized we can do this thing. We built an incredible show for the people out there that have question marks in their brains saying, 'How are these boys going to do this?' Well, we can and we will. We'll see you at Yankees."