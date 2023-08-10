Justin Timberlake Reunites With *NSYNC Bandmate In The Studio

Fans have been holding out for an *NSYNC reunion for years. In 2022, the reunion rumors were reignited after recent birthday boy JC joined TikTok and tagged his former bandmates Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass in one of his first posts. The post followed three of the five members having a mini-reunion at a wedding and giving guests an impromptu performance of their biggest hits "Bye Bye Bye," complete with the iconic choreography.

Earlier this year, Bass opened up about the possibility of a full reunion. "I think it just has to be the right time; we all have to be inspired in the moment," he said. "But I do think the world needs something again from *NSYNC. I always feel bad that there was no ending, because we didn’t have a final show, we didn’t have a final tour, because we didn’t know it was the final days." The singer added, "we owe it to the fans to give them something at some point."