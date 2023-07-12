Kate Middleton's Sweet Interaction With Young Fan Caught On Camera

Amidst all the excitement on the second day of 2023 Wimbledon, Kate Middleton took the time to make a young fan feel special. In a new video posted by an Instagram fan account, the Princess Of Wales is seen leaving a room before a young boy tells her, "Hi, Princess!"



Instead of simply waving, Kate stopped and walked over to him. As she kneeled down to greet him at eye level, the Princess asked, "What's your name?" While the young boy's answers were inaudible, she proceeded to ask him, "Have you had a fun day?" The boy was also holding a toy and it caught her attention. "What's this? Very cool. I like that." Before leaving, Kate smiled and told the boy, "Nice to meet you."