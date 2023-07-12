Kate Middleton's Sweet Interaction With Young Fan Caught On Camera
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 12, 2023
Amidst all the excitement on the second day of 2023 Wimbledon, Kate Middleton took the time to make a young fan feel special. In a new video posted by an Instagram fan account, the Princess Of Wales is seen leaving a room before a young boy tells her, "Hi, Princess!"
Instead of simply waving, Kate stopped and walked over to him. As she kneeled down to greet him at eye level, the Princess asked, "What's your name?" While the young boy's answers were inaudible, she proceeded to ask him, "Have you had a fun day?" The boy was also holding a toy and it caught her attention. "What's this? Very cool. I like that." Before leaving, Kate smiled and told the boy, "Nice to meet you."
Later in the day, Middleton took to her shared Instagram account with her husband Prince William to reflect on the day and share some photos. "There's nothing quite like the first week of Wimbledon," she captioned the photo set. "Fantastic to join the crowds watching @katiecboulter on Court 18 and @andymurray on Centre Court. And how good to see the Ball Boys and Girls putting their skills into action @rogerfederer?"
Also last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a rare moment of PDA during a charity polo match. Kate celebrated William's win at the 2023 Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club by presenting his team with their trophy and posing for photos with everyone. She and William then shared a sweet embrace and kissed each other on the cheek.