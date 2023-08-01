Kate Middleton Reacts To Being Called A 'Strict' Parent

Kate Middleton doesn't think she's a strict parent! In a resurfaced discussion with the Prince and Princess of Wales during a Buckingham Palace garden party this spring, Kate discussed how her husband may be better at telling jokes but their parenting style doesn't differ too much.

"I'm terrible. I'm terrible at jokes," Middleton said in a conversation with guests per People. She went on to add that Prince William is "very good" at telling jokes. "You're the strict one," the guest then suggested but Middelton laughed it off. "I'm definitely not strict!" she responded. "How can you tell that? Surely not!"

The Prince and Princess of Wales share three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The royal couple recently brought along their two eldest children with them to Wimbledon, marking Princess Charlotte's first time at the prestigious tennis tournament. It's only a matter of time before the whole family is able to attend the prestigious tennis tournament. William and Kate's youngest, Prince Louis, recently turned five years old. Although, he does have a penchant for stealing the show. Just look to the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee or, more recently, King Charles' coronation for examples.

At the same outing, Prince William was shocked to meet a 93-year-old royalist who had attended an impressive three coronations, the most recent obviously being the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camila.