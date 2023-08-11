Mother Of Rachel Morin Makes Plea Amid New Details In Murder Investigation

Morin, 37, a mother of five, was reported to have been found naked and beaten so brutally that the right side of her face "was gone," Michael Gabriszeski, the stepfather of a friend, Cecilia, who discovered her remains in a drain tunnel on the Ma & Pa Hermitage Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on Sunday (August 6), told DailyMail.com on Thursday (August 10).

“She was laying on her back, fully naked, and she had brutal head trauma…it looked like her head had been smashed in with a rock."

“There was a 15 to 20-foot blood trail. So, it looked like she had been beaten and dragged into that position,” he added. "It looked like [the killer] was trying to erase her identity…the right side of her face was gone.”

Gabriszeski's description corroborated with information provided by a previous source close to the Morin family, who also said the 37-year-old suffered disfiguring injuries.

“The injuries were so horrific that there won’t be an open casket [at her funeral],” the source said via DailyMail.com.

Morin was last seen heading to the Ma and Pa Trail on Saturday at around 6:00 p.m. and her body was located by authorities after "a citizen called 9-1-1 to report a female's body" found off the trail Sunday (August 6). Harford County Sheriff's Office investigators said they haven't determined a motive or "a solid suspect" in the ongoing investigation.

"We do not have a solid suspect. Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event," Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler said.

Rachel Morin's boyfriend, Richard Tobin, 27, denied his involvement in her death in the comment section under a Facebook post in which they announced their relationship status on August 1. Tobin acknowledged his lengthy criminal history, which included multiple arrests for second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, drug possession and violating restraining orders, but claims he has "changed as a person."