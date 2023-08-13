Rachel Morin Was On 'Multiple Dating Sites' Before Gruesome Murder: Report

Rachel Morin, the mother of five who was found brutally beaten to death on a popular Maryland trail last weekend, was using multiple dating apps prior to her death, a source with knowledge of the situation told the New York Post on Friday (August 11).

Morin, 37, went to Glow- The Bronzing Studio in Bel Air for daily spray tans, which included the afternoon of her death. The source said Morin had previously told staff members at the tanning salon that she was on "multiple dating sites" prior to being found dead, the same week that she had gone public with her relationship with Richard Tobin, 27, who was the last person to see her alive before her disappearance.

Tobin, who has not been named as a suspect but posted in defense of himself amid potential blame on social media, met up with Morin during the afternoon of her disappearance and, in a since-deleted Facebook comment, claimed they went to the gym together before dropping her off at her home just before 5:00 p.m. Morin was reported to be hiking the Ma and Pa Trail between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office issued an appeal for a group of witnesses who reported to have seen Morin at Ma & Pa Heritage Trail -- where she was found dead the following day -- last Saturday (August 5).

“These witnesses were described as either being 3 men, 2 women and 2 dogs OR 2 men, 3 women and 2 dogs,” the statement said of the individuals, who are believed to have been at the trailhead between 6 and 7:30 p.m."