Irina Shayk Going To Extreme Measures In Tom Brady Relationship: Report

Supermodel Irina Shayk has reportedly going to extreme measures in her suspected relationship with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Shayk, 37, "narrowed her inner circle" of friends to prohibit information from being leaked to the public, a source with knowledge of the situation told Page Six on Monday (August 14).

“She’s afraid any weird rumors might scare him off,” the source said.

“She really wants this to work,” the source added. “Brady is her white whale. He’s an all-American nice guy.”

Brady was spotted picking up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air on July 21 and the model was suspected to have stayed at his Los Angeles home overnight as the two finally emerged at 9:30 a.m. the following day, the New York Post reported. Shayk was also reported to be wearing the same outfit when she was dropped off by Brady the following morning.