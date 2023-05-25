Demi Lovato Drops 'Rock Version' Of One Of Her Biggest Hits

Demi Lovato has returned with a blistering new rock version of one of her biggest hits. On Thursday, May 25th, the singer shared the official "Cool for the Summer (Rock Version)" with fans who have been eating up her rock era since it launched in 2022.

"Cool for the Summer" marks the second time Demi has reimaged one of her classic pop hits as something that could fit in on their most recent album HOLY FVCK. In March, Demi celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the anthem "Heart Attack," which was released in 2013, by sharing an official recording of the rock version.