Demi Lovato Drops 'Rock Version' Of One Of Her Biggest Hits
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 25, 2023
Demi Lovato has returned with a blistering new rock version of one of her biggest hits. On Thursday, May 25th, the singer shared the official "Cool for the Summer (Rock Version)" with fans who have been eating up her rock era since it launched in 2022.
"Cool for the Summer" marks the second time Demi has reimaged one of her classic pop hits as something that could fit in on their most recent album HOLY FVCK. In March, Demi celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the anthem "Heart Attack," which was released in 2013, by sharing an official recording of the rock version.
The rock version of both "Cool for the Summer" and "Heart Attack" were first heard on Demi's HOLY FVCK tour last year. Amid the setlist of new rock offerings, the singer threw in some of her classic pop bangers and updated them to fit their return-to-rock era. “I saw [my fans] rocking out to it, and it just brought a lot of joy to my heart,” Demi told Billboard of "Heart Attack." They continued, “I wouldn’t have believed that I would be re-recording this song for a 10 year anniversary because it was that special. But being able to see it from that perspective today is really exciting to me.”
Earlier this year, Demi released another rock anthem for the Scream VI soundtrack called "Still Alive." In the accompanying music video, Demi goest "to hell and back" as she faces off against the iconic horror movie villain, begging, "Give me something to sink all my teeth in. Eat the devil and spit out my demons."