Kim Kardashian Debuts New Bob Haircut In SKIMS Campaign
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 15, 2023
Kim Kardashian is promoting an upcoming SKIMS product but fans were distracted by her new haircut. On Monday, August 14th, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to show off her new bob haircut in a video teasing the SKIMS Ultimate Bar. In the video, showing off the "total reinvention of your old push-up bra," Kim dons a blunt bob cut that falls right at her chin.
Fans took to the comments section to discuss Kim's new hairstyle. "The bob is perfect on kim omg," one fan said. "The hair!! She's in her 1989 era," another fan wrote. And of course, there were jokes.
"Kim looks like Willy Wonka," one fan joked. Another even pointed out that it makes her resemble one of her sisters. "What about this hair looking like Kourt tho HAHAHAHA," they wrote. "She rocked this well before Kourtney though but yes she looks like her," another fan replied under the previous comment.
Last week, Kim revealed that she recently broke her shoulder and is in the recovery process. "I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!" she captioned a short video on her Instagram Story on August 7th. While she didn't show herself in the video she did speak to fans while turning the camera to her personal trainer. "Melissa had the same thing happen to her," Kim shared, "so, we're starting our rehabing today. Nothing's gonna keep me down." Melissa took to her own Instagram to repost the story and wrote, "I got you mamacita."