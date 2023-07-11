Fans quickly took to the comments section to point out that the move may be a dig at Kourtney, who has been associated with health and wellness, especially since launching her wellness brand Poosh. “[Cue] Kourtney re: but nutrition is my vibe,” one of the posts' top comments reads. “She just Pooshed her out of the way,” another commenter wrote per Page Six.

In this season of The Kardashians, one of the main storylines is the feud between Kim and Kourtney. It all started when Kourtney accused Kim of "legit copying" her wedding to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who she's expecting a baby boy with, in Portofino, Italy for a job. Later in the episode, Kim said she "couldn’t have been more mindful” while proceeding with the Dolce & Gabbana collab and even avoided specific looks "out of respect for Kourtney.” In last week's episode, Kim hit back at her sister's claims that she copied her Italian wedding for a campaign with Dolce & Gabbana.

The SKIMS founder called out Kourtney during a confessional saying, "I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f–king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vida lifestyle? Okay.” The feud even caught the attention of Bocelli himself and he couldn't help but weigh in on Instagram!