Doja Cat Opens Up About Her Love Life: 'I'm Possibly A Serial Dater'

Doja Cat opened up about love and her dating life as a global superstar. In a recent interview with Harpers Bazaar, the hitmaker casually mentioned having a night out with "one of my boyfriends." That remark prompted a conversation about how Doja prioritizes her love life and what she's learned about herself in the process.

"I love love. I’m possibly a serial dater," Doja said in the interview published on Wednesday, August 16th. "I definitely have had that in me a little bit. But right now I’m in a different place in my life where I am very committed and very much in love in a different way than before. I think I’ve evolved. I’m learning to love myself, so the way that I love other people is very different. I don’t feel like a lost little teen. I feel like a woman who is coming into her own."

The singer/rapper is getting ready to release her highly-anticipated third studio album which has yet to receive a title and a release date. However, she's already shared two singles from the project: "Attention" and "Paint The Town Red." Amid these releases, Doja has caught some heat for voicing her opinions, specifically on the parasocial relationship between pop stars and fans. Earlier this summer, she refused to tell her fans she loved them. "I don't though cuz I don't even know ya'll," she said, which caused an uproar online.

Doja doubled down on her take on the strange dynamic in this new interview. "My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them. So when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person," she explained. "They think that person belongs to them in some sense. And when that person changes drastically, there is a shock response that is almost uncontrollable. … I’ve accepted that that’s what happens. So I put my wigs on and take them off. I shave my head or my eyebrows. I have all the freedom in the world."